July 24 (Reuters) - Sales at plumbing supplier Ferguson’s main U.S. operations fell 9% year-on-year in April, before recovering to fall by just 0.6% for the May to July period, as its outlets quickly got back online following coronavirus shutdowns.

The company, previously known as Wolseley, said on Friday it continues to reduce costs to help cope with the impact of the virus outbreak. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)