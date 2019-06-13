Financials
June 13, 2019 / 6:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Peltz's Trian picks up 6% stake in Britain's Ferguson

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP has acquired a stake of about 6% in plumbing products distributor Ferguson Plc, calling the British company an “attractive” investment that trades at a discount to peers in the United States.

Trian’s stake is valued at about 736 million pounds ($934 million), Trian Investors 1 Ltd said in a statement on Thursday.

Trian Investors 1 is a Guernsey-domiciled limited company, which is managed by Trian Investment Management LLC, a unit of Trian Fund.

$1 = 0.7881 pounds Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below