Peltz's Trian picks up 6% stake in Britain's Ferguson

June 13 (Reuters) - Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP has acquired a stake of about 6% in plumbing products distributor Ferguson Plc, calling the British company an “attractive” investment that trades at a discount to peers in the United States.

Trian’s stake is valued at about 736 million pounds ($934 million), Trian Investors 1 Ltd said in a statement on Thursday.

Trian Investors 1 is a Guernsey-domiciled limited company, which is managed by Trian Investment Management LLC, a unit of Trian Fund.