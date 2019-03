March 26 (Reuters) - Ferguson Plc’s half-year ongoing trading profit rose about 7.7 percent and the company said on Tuesday it expected trading profit for the year to be towards the lower end of analyst expectations.

The world’s largest heating and plumbing equipment supplier said ongoing revenue grew to $10.85 billion for the half year ended Jan. 31 from $10.03 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)