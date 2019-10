Oct 1 (Reuters) - Plumbing parts distributor Ferguson Plc on Tuesday posted a 7% rise in full-year profit, benefiting from better margins and cost cuts.

The company, formerly known as Wolseley, said trading profit rose to $1.60 billion in the year ended July 31 from $1.49 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)