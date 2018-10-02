Ferguson posts higher profit on strong U.S. industrial demand

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Heating and plumbing products supplier Ferguson Plc reported on Tuesday a 15.3 percent rise in full-year trading profit, helped by strong demand from U.S. industrial markets.

Ongoing trading profit rose to $1.51 billion for the year ended July 31 from $1.31 billion a year ago. Revenue rose 7.6 percent to $20.75 billion.

Analysts were expecting the company to report a trading profit of $1.50 billion on revenue of $20.66 billion, according to a company compiled consensus. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)