Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 4, 2018 / 7:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ferguson Q1 profit up 9.9 pct on strong U.S. demand, cost control

Dec 4 (Reuters) - UK-based Ferguson Plc’s first-quarter profit rose 9.9 percent, led by stronger demand in the United States and as the world’s largest heating and plumbing equipment supplier kept a tight lid on expenses.

Ferguson, which sources, distributes and sells specialist plumbing and heating products, said on Tuesday ongoing trading profit rose to $432 million in the three months ended Oct. 31, from $393 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

