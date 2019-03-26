UPDATE 1-Ferguson sees FY profit at lower end of view after half-year misses estimates

(Adds background, estimates)

March 26 (Reuters) - Ferguson Plc on Tuesday posted a 7.7 percent rise in half-year ongoing trading profit, but missed analyst expectations because of weaker-than-expected margin growth.

The world’s largest heating and plumbing equipment supplier said it expected trading profit for fiscal 2019 to be at the lower end of analyst expectations of between $1.59 billion and $1.65 billion.

The company has been relying heavily on the success of its U.S. operations, which accounts for over 90 percent of its profit. It has been trying to replicate the same success in Canada as growth in its home market Britain stutters.

Ongoing trading profit rose to $744 million for the half year from $691 million a year ago. However, it missed expectations by 1.6 percent, according to J.P.Morgan analysts.

Ongoing revenue grew to $10.85 billion for the half year ended Jan.31 from $10.03 billion a year earlier.

“After a strong revenue performance in the first half, our growth rate has moderated recently in line with conditions in our markets,” Chief Executive Officer John Martin said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Arun Koyyur)