German gas grid Ferngas put up for sale by investor - sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Infrastructure group First Sentier Investors (FSI) has put German gas grid company Ferngas up for sale in a deal that could value the company at 600-700 million euros ($702-819 mln), people close to the matter said.

Sellside advisor Rothschild is expected to send out first information packages on Ferngas in October to utilities as well as infrastructure investors, they added.

FSI, formerly known as First State Investments, and Rothschild declined to comment.

The investor bought Ferngas from E.ON in 2013. The company operates a high pressure gas distribution network of more than 3,000 kilometres (1,900 miles) in the German states of Bavaria, Thuringia, Hesse, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt.