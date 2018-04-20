UPDATE 1-Ferragamo chairman hopes new CEO will come from within company

(Adds details, context)

FLORENCE, Italy, April 20 (Reuters) - The chairman of Italy’s Salvatore Ferragamo said on Friday he hoped the luxury group’s new chief executive will come from within the company, as it presses ahead with an ambitious industrial plan.

The group, based in Florence, launched a major revamp of its strategy and products early last year, seeking to attract younger customers and reverse falling sales and profitability.

But the family-owned firm, famous for shoes worn by celebrities such as Audrey Hepburn, struggled to keep pace with its targets and issued a profit warning in December. In March, CEO Eraldo Poletto unexpectedly left the company.

“The new CEO must love and understand Ferragamo and I hope will come from within the company,” chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo told reporters as the group’s annual shareholders meeting in Florence ended.

He excluded the possibility that the new CEO would be a Ferragamo family member.

Ferruccio Ferragamo took temporary charge after Poletto stepped down but said he intended to hold the reins for as short a period as possible.

Although the company did not give reasons for the sudden departure of the CEO at the time, Ferruccio Ferragamo said on Friday there had been “divergences on certain points” with Poletto.

This week Reuters exclusively reported that Ferragamo was setting up an executive management committee, some candidates for which could come from outside the company, to steer the business while a new CEO is chosen.

Commenting on the report Ferruccio Ferragamo said that the company had many “good and dedicated people” and that he would leverage that strength while “putting (in) new blood”, with external candidates in potentially new positions.

The chairman said the group was pressing ahead with the industrial plan presented in February last year “without changes or twists”.

The chairman said the group was pressing ahead with the industrial plan presented in February last year "without changes or twists".

"I am satisfied," he said, while adding that the group had to catch up with its online business, which has now become a major growth driver for companies in the luxury sector.