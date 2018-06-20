FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 20, 2018 / 8:58 AM / a minute ago

UPDATE 1-Italy's Ferragamo shares tumble after family trims stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds trader comment, background and details)

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Salvatore Ferragamo tumbled on Wednesday after the luxury group’s controlling family sold shares at a steep discount, sparking concern about the group’s profitability.

Ferragamo Finanziaria sold a 3.5 percent stake in the Florence-based group in an accelerated book building process. Traders and a source said the sale was priced at 23.25 euros ($26.88) a share compared with Tuesday’s close of 24.53 euros.

At 0821 GMT shares were down 6.2 percent at 23.01 euros after failing to open in early trade.

A source close to the matter told Reuters that the move was intended to increase the free float of the company, considered too low by the family.

But a trader at a European bank questioned the timing of the operation, adding the move indicated lack of confidence by the family at a time when the group’s fundamentals are not good.

“There’s no CEO and they’re implementing a strategy to turn the company round ... if you sell, even if it’s a small stake, you’re certainly not sending a sign of confidence.”

Since launching a strategic plan last year to boost its appeal to a younger clientele and reverse falling sales and profitability, the group has issued a profit warning and lost Chief Executive Eraldo Poletto.

It has since battled to reverse falling sales and profitability, partly due to a clean-up of inventories.

The founding family, which now holds around 65 percent of the group, has repeatedly ruled out any idea it might sell its controlling stake. ($1 = 0.8650 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Stephen Jewkes, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.