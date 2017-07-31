FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 4:06 PM / 15 days ago

Italy's Ferragamo posts 18 pct fall in H1 core profits in "period of transition"

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo said on Monday its core profits were down 17.9 percent in the first half of the year, as the group kept a cautious outlook for what it described as "a transition period."

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 136 million euros ($160 million), down from 166 million euros in the same period last year and just below a 138.4 million euro estimate by Thomson Reuters.

The company said in a statement this was "due to a lower gross profit and an increase in operation costs."

"The current year is confirmed to be a transition period for the Salvatore Ferragamo Group, during which strategic initiatives.. are going to be implemented (and) the resulting benefits are expected to materialize over a longer period of time," the statement added.

Revenues in the period came in at 718 million euros, just above a Thomson Reuters estimate of 714.6 million euros. Same store sales in the first six months of the year were down 0.2 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 0.8482 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

