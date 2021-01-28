Ferragamo's sales fall 20% in fourth quarter

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian fashion group Salvatore Ferragamo fell by 20% in the fourth quarter, broadly in line with expectations, as new lockdowns to fight a resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe more than offset a strong rebound in China.

Full-year sales plunged by a third to 916 million euros ($1.1 billion), compared with a SmartEstimate consensus estimate of 911 million euros provided by Refinitiv. ($1 = 0.8251 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Silvia Aloisi)