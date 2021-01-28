Ferragamo sales fall amid talk of management overhaul

FILE PHOTO: People walks past a Salvatore Ferragamo shop in downtown Rome, Italy, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Sales at Italian fashion group Salvatore Ferragamo fell by 20% in the fourth quarter, broadly in line with expectations, as new lockdowns to fight a resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe more than offset a strong rebound in China.

Ferragamo, which according to some sources close to the matter could be looking to overhaul its management to turn itself around before a possible sale, has been hit harder than most rivals by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ferragamo family, which controls the company, has repeatedly denied any plans to sell, but speculation was revived recently by looming changes to the make-up of the board of directors.

Full-year sales plunged by a third to 916 million euros ($1.1 billion), a touch higher than the consensus estimate of 911 million euros provided by Refinitiv but double the 16% fall suffered by industry leader LVMH.

Ferragamo said that its retail channel in China, the strongest market for luxury groups, had enjoyed a sales growth of 33.9% at constant exchange rates in the fourth quarter.

However, overall sales in the Asia Pacific region fell by 11.2% in the quarter, hit by the negative performance of the wholesale channel, and travel retail in particular. Sales fell

by 34% in Europe, and by 27% in North America over the period.

($1 = 0.8251 euros)