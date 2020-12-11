Appointment of new Ferrari CEO will take 'appropriate time': source

FILE PHOTO: The Ferrari logo is pictured as Ferrari Roma is unveiled during its first world presentation in Rome, Italy, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The process to choose and appoint a new chief executive for Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari will not be rushed and will take the appropriate time required, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

“It will be a proper process, it will take the appropriate time,” the source said.

Ferrari said late on Thursday in a surprise statement that its CEO Louis Camilleri had retired due to personal reasons after being in the role for nearly two and a half years, and that Chairman John Elkann would lead the company on an interim basis.