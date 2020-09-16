Ferrari unveils new version of Portofino bestseller

MILAN (Reuters) - Ferrari presented the Portofino M, a modified version of its top-selling Portofino gran tourer, on Wednesday, continuing a rapid rollout of new models despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The new car, the first to be launched since the Italian sportscar maker temporarily shut down operations during a COVID-19 lockdown, was unveiled online, with video presentations outlining the model’s restyling and technical innovations.

The Portofino M features a redesigned powertrain, eight-speed gearbox and a five-position Manettino switch that includes a race mode.

Ferrari, best known for its high performance sports cars, is now aiming to increase sales of easier-driving gran tourers (GTs), designed to be comfortable on longer road trips.

It has said previously that about 40% of total sales could come from GT models by 2022, up from 32%.