Italy's Ferretti cuts IPO price range to 2.0-2.5 euros per share - source

MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti cut an indicative price range for its initial public offering (IPO) to 2-2.5 euros per share, a source said on Monday, from an initial level of 2.5-3.7 euros that valued the company at up to 1.076 billion euros.

The IPO period is set to close on Tuesday, after last week Ferretti extended the offer period beyond an initially scheduled Oct. 10 deadline due to weak demand.

The book has been covered at the updated price range, the source said, without giving further details.