UPDATE 1-Ferrexpo says review finds some funds to Ukraine charity could have been "misappropriated"

(Adds details on IRC findings, background)

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo said on Friday a review of the use of funds donated by the iron ore pellet producer to the Blooming Land charity in Ukraine indicated some of the money could have been misappropriated, which led it to terminate the relationship.

Concluding a review launched in February, the company said that none of its directors were involved.

The charity, which coordinates Ferrexpo’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, came under scrutiny in 2018 after auditors found holes in its statements showing how it uses the funds it receives.

Ferrexpo, which has major assets in Ukraine, established an independent review committee (IRC) to look into donations to the charity.

“It has not been possible to explain a number of discrepancies outlined in the 2018 Annual Report relating to the Charity and its use of funds donated by Ferrexpo ... the IRC has been unable to conclude as to the ultimate use of all of the funds by the Charity,” Ferrexpo said in a statement.

The Blooming Land charity was not immediately available for comment.

Ferrexpo said the IRC was satisfied that none of Ferrexpo’s directors, management or employees had any involvement in any possible misappropriation of funds.

The IRC said the charity is not a related party of the company nor of Ukrainian mogul Kostyantin Zhevago, Ferrexpo’s Chief Executive Officer and owner.

The miner said on Friday it was aware of various tax and other investigations in Ukraine in connection with the charity’s matters.