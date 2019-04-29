Deloitte repeatedly requested investigation into Ferrexpo's charity partner

April 29 (Reuters) - Deloitte had repeatedly requested for an investigation into discrepancies at Ferrexpo Plc’s charity partner in Ukraine, according to a statement from the iron ore miner’s former auditor.

Ferrexpo disclosed the auditor’s statement on Monday, adding that it believes the formal independent review was initiated at an appropriate time.

Deloitte quit as Ferrexpo’s auditor on Friday, days after saying it was unable to conclude whether the iron ore miner’s CEO controlled a charity being investigated over its use of company donations. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)