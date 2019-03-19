Ferrexpo finds more discrepancies in donations review

March 19 (Reuters) - Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo Plc said on Tuesday a review of the group’s donation to charity Blooming Land identified additional discrepancies, forcing it to delay the release of its full-year results for 2018.

The company said a number of discrepancies on the use of funds by Blooming Land and its sub-funds had been identified, which indicates that the funds may not all have been used for their stated purpose.

The company said last month it was conducting an ongoing review of its statements in relation to the donations to Blooming Land in Ukraine.

Ferrexpo, which has major assets in Ukraine, said it would announce its full-year results on or before April 3. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)