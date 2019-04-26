Ferrexpo says Deloitte quits as its auditor

April 26 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo Plc said on Friday Deloitte LLP had resigned as its auditor with immediate effect.

The move comes days after the iron ore miner said some funds of a charity it donates to in Ukraine could have been “misappropriated”.

Blooming Land, the charity which coordinates Ferrexpo's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, came under the scanner after auditors found holes in the charity's statements that showed how it uses the funds its receives.