May 18 (Reuters) - Pellets producer Ferrexpo Plc on Monday appointed James North as its acting chief executive officer, six months after Kostyantin Zhevago stepped down temporarily to resolve issues at his former business in Ukraine.

North, currently the company’s chief operating officer, will take on additional duties as acting CEO, with effect from May 28 after the conclusion of the annual general meeting, Ferrexpo said. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)