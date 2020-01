Jan 13 (Reuters) - Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo on Monday reported a drop in its annual production, due to weak demand for steel-making products amid sluggish global economic activity.

Ferrexpo, a Swiss-based company with assets in Ukraine, produced 10.5 million tonnes of pellets for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 from 10.6 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)