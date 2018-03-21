Ferrexpo raises 2017 dividend, sees better demand this year

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo raised its 2017 dividend by 150 percent on Wednesday as earnings jumped on stronger demand.

The London-listed firm said 2017 underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 47 percent to $551 million.

Dividends for 2017 reached 16.5 cents from 6.6 cents a year earlier, including a final and special dividend.

“Ferrexpo expects to benefit from higher pellet premiums in 2018, reflecting agreements with customers and strong demand for high quality pellets,” the company said in a statement.