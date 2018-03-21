FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
March 21, 2018 / 7:31 AM / in 11 hours

Ferrexpo raises 2017 dividend, sees better demand this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo raised its 2017 dividend by 150 percent on Wednesday as earnings jumped on stronger demand.

The London-listed firm said 2017 underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 47 percent to $551 million.

Dividends for 2017 reached 16.5 cents from 6.6 cents a year earlier, including a final and special dividend.

“Ferrexpo expects to benefit from higher pellet premiums in 2018, reflecting agreements with customers and strong demand for high quality pellets,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.