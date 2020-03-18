Basic Materials
REFILE-Ferrexpo delays dividend decision on virus uncertainty despite profit jump

March 18 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo on Wednesday delayed its decision to declare a final dividend due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, even as the iron ore pellets producer posted a jump in annual core profit on higher realised prices.

The Switzerland-based company’s underlying earnings before interests tax, depreciation and amortization rose to $586 million in the year ended Dec. 31, from $503 million a year earlier.

“The board has deferred its decision on a final ordinary and/or special dividend to an appropriate time when the market situation and the effect of the COVID-19 virus has become clearer. At this point, the board intends to declare a dividend and will keep the market updated,” Ferrexpo said.

