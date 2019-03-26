Funds News
Ferrovial moves to buy hydro-electric assets in Spain- sources

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - Spanish construction firm Ferrovial has approached U.S.-listed metals group Ferroglobe to discuss a potential bid for its mini hydro-electric power assets, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

A Ferroglobe spokesman said the company was not actively looking for a buyer, but had received several indications of interest in buying hydro power assets in north-western Spain.

Ferrovial declined to comment. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Isla Binnie, editing by Axel Bugge)

