CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Spain's Ferrovial explores sale of global services biz - FT (Dec 2)

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure operator Ferrovial is planning to sell its global support services business, which includes its UK unit, Amey, as it seeks to narrow its focus to transport infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Goldman Sachs has been assigned to explore the sale of the global services division, the report on.ft.com/2E16cUj added, citing sources.

Ferrovial did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

In October, Britain’s Heathrow Airport, which is partly owned by Ferrovial, was hit by a fine of 120,000 pounds ($153,000) by the country’s data protection regulator for “serious failings” in securing personal data held on its systems. ($1 = 0.7850 pounds) (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)