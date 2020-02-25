Spanish construction giant Ferrovial to launch all-electric car-sharing service in Paris

MADRID, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial will launch its electric car-sharing service ZITY in Paris in March, after signing an agreement with French automobile-maker Renault, and is looking at expanding beyond these cities, Ferrovial said on Tuesday.

ZITY, an electric vehicle-sharing service which Ferrovial first launched in Madrid in 2017, will make its Parisian debut with a fleet of 500 cars, all of them Renault Zoes.

The French rollout of ZITY will replace Renault’s current car-sharing offer, launched with Ada in 2018.

A spokesman for Ferrovial said the company hopes the Parisian rollout can replicate, and perhaps surpass, what it achieved in Madrid, where the service gained 317,000 users in two years and is hoping to break even by end-2020.

“We are looking at launching ZITY in other cities in Europe,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; editing by Ingrid Melander)