Ferrovial H1 revenues rise 6.3% on traffic recovery

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spanish conglomerate Ferrovial said on Tuesday its revenues rose 6.3% to 2.97 billion euros ($3.51 billion) in the first half of the year, buoyed by construction and toll road business amid a recovery in traffic despite the pandemic.

Ferrovial, which also operates airports and services units, expects its performance to keep improving during the second half of the year as pandemic restrictions ease, Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Lopez said in an online presentation.

Ferrovial said earlier it would sell its waste management business in Spain and Portugal to Germany’s PreZero International in a deal valuing the division at 1.13 billion euros.

Ferrovial said it would continue to evaluate selling other non-strategic assets.

The infrastructure group reported 251 million euros in core earnings (EBITDA) for the first half, up 89% from the same period last year when the pandemic took hold and many borders were closed.

The first-half figures were affected by continued restrictions on air traffic and travel more generally in the United Kingdom, where Ferrovial operates London Heathrow airport.

Between January and June, the company booked a net loss of 177 million euros, roughly halving the 384 million euros in losses for the same period of 2020.