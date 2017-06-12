FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FNM to verify merger plan after state railways pulls out
June 12, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 2 months ago

FNM to verify merger plan after state railways pulls out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Italian regional railway group Ferrovie Nord Milano said on Monday it would verify whether a planned tie-up with state railways Ferrovie dello Stato and Milan's public transportation company ATM was still feasible.

The statement comes after the CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato, which owns 14.7 percent of Ferrovie Nord Milano (FNM), was quoted by local media as saying a merger was no longer possible because of antritrust hurdles.

FNM said it would communicate to the market the outcome of its review of the merger plan. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

