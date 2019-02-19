German rail firm Netinera looking for new investor -sources

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Netinera, the German rail subsidiary of Ferrovie dello Stato, is looking for a new investor as minority shareholder Cube is putting its 49 percent stake on the block, people close to the matter said.

While Ferrovie will stay invested, Cube will shortly start marketing its stake to other infrastructure investors, with a view of striking a deal before the summer break, they said.

Sales agent Rothschild is expected to send out information packages on the company, which may fetch a valuation of 650 million euros to 800 million euros ($736 million to $906 million), including debt, to suitors next month, they added.

Cube and Rothschild declined to comment, Ferrovie was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)