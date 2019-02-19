UPDATE 1-German rail firm Netinera looking for new investor - sources

(Adds details, background)

By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Netinera, the German rail subsidiary of Italy’s Ferrovie dello Stato, is looking for a new investor as minority shareholder Cube is putting its 49 percent stake on the block, people close to the matter said.

While Ferrovie will stay invested in Netinera, Cube will shortly start marketing its stake to other infrastructure investors with a view to striking a deal before the summer break, the people added.

Sales agent Rothschild is expected to send out information packs on the company, which may fetch a valuation of between 650 million euros ($736 million) and 800 million including debt, to possible suitors next month, they said.

Cube and Rothschild declined to comment. Ferrovie was not immediately available for comment.

Cube bought its stake from Arriva in 2011 at an enterprise value of 350 million euros, when Deutsche Bahn had to divest the unit following its takeover of the British transportation company.

Netinera has since expanded strongly and recently won public transport tenders including the operation of regional trains from Magdeburg via Berlin to Frankfurt/Oder.

Business risks on such deals - which often run for 12-15 years - are often limited as more than half of the revenues are guaranteed by the state as it seeks to ensure the frequency of trains on routes it views as important.

Netinera has annual sales of about 600 million euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of about 80 million.

The company is expected to approach investors with track records of interest in rail assets, such as Antin, owner of Italy’s Grandi Stazioni Retail, 3i, which has held UK firms such as Eversholt Rail, or DWS, which owns half of French rail logistics group Akiem. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by David Holmes)