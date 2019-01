Jan 24 (Reuters) - Premium drinks maker Fevertree Drinks said its full-year revenue would be almost 40 percent higher, driven by strong demand in the UK.

Fevertree, which has been boosted by Britons’ new-found fondness for gin, said UK revenue jumped nearly 52 percent for the full year ended Dec. 31, helped by strong performance over the summer and the Christmas season. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)