Jan 20 (Reuters) - Premium tonic water maker Fevertree Drinks Plc said on Monday that annual revenue growth of 10% would be below its expectations, hurt by subdued Christmas trading in Britain.

“The wider retail environment in the UK experienced a challenging Christmas with the mixer category not immune from the weak consumer confidence and corresponding slowdown in spending,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)