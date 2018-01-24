Premium drinks maker Fevertree sees results ahead of consensus

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Premium drinks maker Fevertree Drinks said its full-year results would significantly exceed current market expectations on strong sales in the UK.

Fevertree, which makes flavoured tonic water and other mixers, forecast a 66 percent rise in full-year revenue to about 169 million pounds ($237.1 million).

Full-year UK revenue is expected to rise about 96 percent, Fevertree said, citing “particularly notable” performance over the Christmas period.

Fevertree, which plans to set up an office in North America, said full-year U.S. revenue was expected to grow 39 percent.

Shares of the company, which have jumped more than 14 times since their debut on London’s junior market in November 2014, rose last week on speculation that Unilever Plc was looking to buy the company. ($1 = 0.7128 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)