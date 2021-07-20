Tonic maker Fevertree raises revenue forecast as bars reopen

July 20 (Reuters) - Fevertree Drinks raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday as bars and restaurants began reopening in the second quarter but the tonic maker said higher logistics costs have hurt margins.

The company, which makes premium tonics and drink mixers, expects revenue for the year ending in December between 295 million pounds ($402.91 million) and 304 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7322 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)