UPDATE 2-Fevertree Drinks' second revenue warning in three months sends shares crashing 20%

* 2019 revenue growth to be below expectations

* 2019 profit to fall 5%

* Company blames weak UK consumer confidence

* Shares fall more than 20% (Adds analyst comment, shares)

By Noor Zainab Hussain

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Premium tonic maker Fevertree Drinks issued its second revenue warning in three months on Monday, sending its shares down 20%, as the popularity of gin in Britain ebbed over the Christmas period.

The company said its annual profit would be 5% lower than a year ago. Revenue for the calendar year 2020 was expected to rise 9.7% to 260.5 million pounds ($338 million), it said, but that was lower than its forecast in November for revenue of between 266 million and 268 million pounds.

“The wider retail environment in the UK experienced a challenging Christmas with the mixer category not immune from the weak consumer confidence and corresponding slowdown in spending,” the company said.

Once a market darling, Fevertree grew rapidly to become a strong competitor to Coca-Cola’s Schweppes - the market leader in premium tonic waters in Britain - as UK sales of high-end gin surged in the past few years.

Fevertree shares have risen more than eleven-fold since the company listed in 2014 but since the start of 2020 they have plunged more than 30%, including Monday’s losses, as weakening consumer spending halted growth.

“Fevertree’s full year trading update made for ugly reading. Falling sales in the UK will inevitably spark fears the gin boom has turned to bust ...” Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Shares in the company were 20.6% lower at 1,587 pence at 0829 GMT as Fevertree said it expects challenges in Britain to remain in the first half of 2020.

Jefferies analysts said the company could now become a potential acquisition target.

“The debate on whether big soda may look to add Fevertree to strengthen the portfolio offering within the premium mixers sub-category may start to resurface,” Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Fevertree had 23.1% of the UK’s tonic market last year, according to Euromonitor International, up from 12.6% in 2018. Coca-Cola has seen its share rise over the same period to 26.9% from 23.4%.

U.S. CALLING

Fevertree said revenue growth this year would be driven by strong demand for mixers in the United States and continental Europe.

Britain sends more gin around the world than it does beef or beer, with gin sales overseas worth 28% more than beer sales in 2018, the Wine and Spirit Trade Association says.

Fevertree has been targeting growth in the United States - the largest importer of British gin - and said it would be investing further in the brand over the course of 2020, conducting a number of trials with customers.

The move is expected to result in a one-off impact on net revenue growth in 2020, Fevertree said, adding it was revising its growth forecasts for the business to low double digit for the year ahead.