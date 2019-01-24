UPDATE 2-Tonic maker Fevertree's shares jump on soaring revenue expectations

* Hot summer and festive season help to lift sales

By Karina Dsouza and Noor Zainab Hussain

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Fevertree Drinks expects to report an almost 40 percent jump in annual revenue on strong demand for its flavoured tonic water and premium mixers, it said on Thursday, lifting its share price by more than 10 percent.

The company’s stock was on track for its best day in more than a year as the forecast burnished its appeal as an investor favourite on London’s junior AIM market.

Fevertree has grown rapidly as sales of high-end gin have surged in Britain, with its shares chalking up a more than fifteenfold increase since the company listed in 2014. Thursday’s gain raised Fevertree’s market valuation to 3.3 billion pounds ($4.3 billion), making it the second-biggest company on AIM.

The growth in popularity of British gin, dubbed the “ginaissance”, has helped it to outperform any other spirit in terms of UK sales growth, the Wine and Spirit Trade Association says. More than 66 million bottles of gin were sold in Britain last year, up 41 percent year on year, according to the association’s latest figures.

Fevertree said it expects revenue to have increased by 39 percent to 236 million pounds in 2018, beating an estimate of nearly 224 million pounds from investment bank Jefferies, helped by a warmer than usual summer and Christmas demand.

Fevertree, which competes with Coca-Cola’s Schweppes, has also branched out into a other drinks, such as Sicilian lemonade, ginger ale and Madagascan vanilla cola to expand its portfolio.

Sales in the past year were also helped by launches of a range of low-calorie mixers and limited-edition variants of its products, such as clementine tonic and cucumber tonic.

UK SALES LEAP

“We continue to view Fevertree Drinks as one of the most attractive growth stories in European beverages,” Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Fevertree, named after the colloquial term for the cinchona tree that produces tonic water ingredient quinine, said UK revenue jumped nearly 52 percent in 2018. UK sales account for more than half of group revenue.

“It is hard to say if Brits have been drowning their Brexit sorrows or really enjoying the hot summer, but whatever the reason, the spike in sales has put mixer maker Fever-Tree in a very good position,” said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

The UK uplift was aided by distribution agreements with Tesco and Sainsbury and a sponsorship deal with the annual Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen’s Club, extending the company’s reach.

The question for Fevertree now, however, is how the company builds on its successes.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates acknowledged that Fevertree’s growth has been impressive, particularly in the UK, but its international ambitions remain in focus.

“There are lingering concerns about the rate of that growth going forward, though, because Fevertree is a now a big fish and can’t keep growing forever,” she said.

“The early signs in America are good, but the group has its work cut out if it’s to emulate the stratospheric success achieved in the UK ... Given the shares trade on a lofty rating, there won’t be much room for forgiveness if global growth goes flat.” ($1 = 0.7666 pounds)