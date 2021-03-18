Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Fever-Tree sales fizz up as at-home drinking grows

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Drinks maker Fever-Tree on Thursday forecast better 2021 revenues with at-home drinking catching on and sales at lockdown-hit bars and restaurants expected to gradually gain momentum.

The maker of drink mixers confirmed preliminary 2020 numbers that showed a 3% drop in revenues and said it expected the group to deliver revenue growth of between 12% to 16% this year. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up