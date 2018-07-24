FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Premium drinks maker Fevertree expects to "comfortably" beat full-year expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Fevertree Drinks Plc expects full-year results to be “comfortably ahead” of its expectations, as the premium drinks maker reported a 35 percent jump in first-half core earnings on the back of strong sales in the UK.

Fevertree, which makes flavoured tonic water and other carbonated mixers, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 34 million pounds ($44.5 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 25.2 million pounds, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 45 percent to 104.2 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7645 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

