FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2018 / 7:21 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Premium drinks maker Fevertree's profit jumps 64 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Premium drinks maker Fevertree Drinks Plc reported a 64 percent jump in full-year core earnings, helped by strong sales in the UK.

Fevertree, which makes flavoured tonic water and other mixers, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 35.8 million pounds ($49.7 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 58.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 66.5 percent to 170.2 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7199 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.