REFILE-Fevertree's profit jumps 34 pct on gin craze, tonic mixes

March 26 (Reuters) - British premium drinks maker Fevertree Drinks Plc on Tuesday reported a 34 percent jump in annual adjusted core earnings, as Briton’s gin thirst grew and supported demand for the company’s mixers.

Fevertree said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 78.6 million pounds in the year ended Dec.31 from 58.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 40 percent to 237.4 million pounds. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong; Editing by Arun Koyyur)