Nov 7 (Reuters) - Premium drinks-maker Fevertree Drinks on Tuesday said it expected full-year results to be “materially ahead” of current market expectations, helped by strong trading in the UK.

Trading in the UK, which is the group’s largest market, was “particularly impressive,” the company said in a statement and added that the mixer category was the fastest growing category across the UK soft drinks sector. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)