Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc said here on Friday it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurance firm FGL Holdings Inc in a deal worth $2.7 billion.

The deal is expected to add to Fidelity’s earnings per share by 10% in 2020 and by 20% in 2021. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)