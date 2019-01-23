Malaysian palm producer FGV appoints new chief executive officer

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil producer FGV Holdings Berhad has appointed Haris Fadzilah Hassan as group chief executive officer effective Wednesday, the company said in a bourse filing.

Haris Fadzilah was until most recently a director at government-linked company MRT Corp, which develops and owns the mass rapid transit lines in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, and was previously head of downstream operations at Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, according to the filing.

His appointment comes after a management shake-up at FGV, the world’s largest crude palm oil producer, as key executives departed after investigations into the company’s business practices last year.

FGV’s previous chief executive had stepped down in September following his suspension in the wake of an internal investigation. FGV had also appointed a chief financial officer at the start of the year after the previous one resigned in October.

FGV began its internal investigation last year following “adverse findings” from an earlier probe into its investments.

Haris Fadzilah is the fourth chief executive since FGV’s listing in 2012. Its share price has also tumbled over 80 percent since then, plagued by allegations of corruption and poor management. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)