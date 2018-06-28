FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
June 28, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's Felda Global sees 2018 palm oil prices at 2,400-2,600 ringgit/T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Reuters) - * Malaysian palm oil operator Felda Global Ventures forecast average price of crude palm oil at 2,400 ringgit-2,600 ringgit per tonne in 2018, according to its 2017 annual report. * Felda Global says price outlook is buoyed by expectations of stronger crude oil prices, the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates and appreciation of the greenback against emerging market currencies. * Malaysian palm oil inventories are likely to grow more than 2.82 million tonnes in 2018, Felda said. (Reporting by Emily Chow, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.