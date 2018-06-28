Malaysia's Felda Global sees 2018 palm oil prices at 2,400-2,600 ringgit/T

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Reuters) - * Malaysian palm oil operator Felda Global Ventures forecast average price of crude palm oil at 2,400 ringgit-2,600 ringgit per tonne in 2018, according to its 2017 annual report. * Felda Global says price outlook is buoyed by expectations of stronger crude oil prices, the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates and appreciation of the greenback against emerging market currencies. * Malaysian palm oil inventories are likely to grow more than 2.82 million tonnes in 2018, Felda said. (Reporting by Emily Chow, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)