UPDATE 1-Malaysia's FGV Holdings looks to cut reliance on palm oil

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s FGV Holdings Berhad, the world’s largest crude palm oil producer, said on Wednesday it will try to reduce its dependency on palm oil, including planting other crops, after reporting a small first-quarter loss amid flat prices.

Chief Executive Officer Haris Fadzilah Hassan said in a press conference on Wednesday evening the company is looking at new ventures like planting durian and focusing on the existing production of animal feed and renewable energy from the by-products of producing palm oil.

Haris forecasts crude palm oil trading between 1,900 ringgit to 2,200 ringgit ($525) per tonne during the second quarter of the year. Prices later this year are expected to remain under pressure because of high inventories and ample supplies of competing oilseeds like soybean and sunflower.

Benchmark palm oil prices have slightly declined since the start of the year though they rose 1.8% to 2,104 ringgit per tonne on Wednesday.

“We are seeing a period of very abnormal movement with regard to crude palm oil prices,” said Haris, adding that the U.S.-China trade war and slow Chinese demand had caused palm prices to fall.

“Even though the (Malaysian) government announced a slew of activities, we have not seen real demand from China as they (their stockpiles) are also full,” he said.

“This is also a result of competitiveness from Indonesia, who has expanded into markets where previously Malaysian palm oil used to be strong.”

FGV reported a first-quarter loss of 3.4 million ringgit ($800,000), down from a 1.3 million ringgit profit a year ago, while revenue dipped to 3.28 billion ringgit from 3.6 billion ringgit due to lower crude palm oil prices.

The company’s plantation business made up 76% of total revenues in 2018, but it also has operations in logistics and sugar. The plantation arm includes a small amount of revenue from rubber.

FGV also said it may sell its plantation assets in Indonesia. It is in talks with seven interested parties at the moment, said Haris, and may complete a sale by the end of the year. ($1 = 4.1920 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)