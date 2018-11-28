UPDATE 1-Malaysia's FGV posts qtly loss, palm price outlook "bearish"

* Q3 net loss at 850 mln rgt; second straight quarterly loss

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 (Reuters) - FGV Holdings Bhd, Malaysia’s largest palm oil producer, posted a second straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, dragged down by low crude oil prices and impairments, and flagged a negative end to the year.

Palm oil prices hit a more than three-year low this week on weak demand and oversupply, while FGV has been hit by impairments relating to the 2014 acquisition of an oil plantation group.

The company said the average crude palm oil price realised during the quarter was 16.5 percent lower than a year earlier, while it also sustained a higher share of losses from joint ventures.

It posted a net loss was 849.3 million ringgit ($202.6 million) in the quarter ended September, compared with a net profit of 41.5 million ringgit a year earlier. Revenue fell 22.8 percent to 3.19 billion ringgit.

FGV said the palm price outlook was “bearish” and the downward price trend was expected to continue into the early part of next year.

“The group anticipates that 2018 will close on a negative note,” it said in a statement.

However, chairman and interim CEO Azhar Abdul Hamid said FGV was working on a turnaround programme to restore the operational integrity of its plantations, and about a quarter of its estates have achieved or exceeded the yield targets set.

“We are starting to see the early signs of turnaround and the teams are working very hard to rectify the situation,” he said in a statement.

FGV is focusing on correcting the age profile of its trees, which it said was amongst the worst in the industry with 53 percent of them classified as “old”.

The group, globally the third largest oil palm plantation operator, has also identified 11 non-core investments it plans to divest.

Impairments for the quarter totalled 788 million ringgit ($187.9 million), about two-thirds from the 2014 acquisition of Asian Plantations Ltd, previously listed on London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investments Market.

FGV said last Friday it was suing the former group president and CEO, former chairman and other former board directors and employees over the deal. ($1 = 4.1930 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Richard Pullin)