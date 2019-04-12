Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
April 12, 2019 / 10:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Fiat Chrysler ready for bold action to build solid future - chairman

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 12 (Reuters) - The chairman of Fiat Chrysler John Elkann said on Friday he was ready for bold and creative decisions to help build a solid and attractive future for the carmaker.

Speaking at the company’s annual shareholder meeting Elkann said the group was ready to play a part in the “new and exciting” era for the auto industry.

Recent media reports have said France’s Renault could be eyeing a bid for Fiat while in March the president of Peugeot family holding company FFP said he would support a new deal and suggested Fiat Chrysler was among the options.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below