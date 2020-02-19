Fiat soon to resume full production at Chinese plants operated through GAC JV- spokesman

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler will soon resume full production at plants it operates in China through its joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) , a spokesman said on Wednesday, following extended shutdowns due to the Coronavirus.

The plant in Guangzhou restarted production on Feb. 17 while production at the plant in Changsha will resume shortly, the spokesman said, without giving a specific date.

Fiat said on Friday it had temporarily halted production at its Serbian plant because of a shortage of parts from China — the first such suspension by an automaker in Europe. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer)