Fiat Chrysler to pay more than $700 mln over U.S. diesel emissions claims -sources

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will pay more than $700 million to resolve lawsuits from the U.S. Justice Department and diesel owners over claims it used illegal software to allow 104,000 diesel vehicles to emit excess emissions, three people briefed on the matter said.

Fiat Chrysler will pay $311 million in penalties to the Justice Department, at least $75 million to states investigating the excess emissions and additional funds to offset excess emissions. It will also pay $280 million to settle a lawsuit by owners, the sources said.

The settlements are set to be announced on Thursday at the Justice Department. Fiat Chrysler declined to comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)